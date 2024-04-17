Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 21 Prediction: Prithviraj's Movie Shows Signs Of Slowing Down

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This cross-border collaboration encompasses companies from both India and the United States. Hitting theatres on March 28, 2024, "Aadujeevitham" promises a captivating cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" brings to life the celebrated 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which is inspired by real events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker compelled into slavery as a goat herder on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's development commenced in 2009, following Blessy's fascination with adapting "Aadujeevitham" upon discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast during the same year, and by 2009, Blessy had initiated discussions with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial limitations hindered significant progress. Blessy dedicated years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed to the film's original score and songs.

Between March 2018 and July 2022, filming progressed through six stages, spanning the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with supplementary scenes shot in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day hurdle in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Subsequently, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham All Language Box Office Collection Day 21 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) performed well on its first 20 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 76.26 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 6.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 4.4 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 3.15 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 47 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 4.95 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 1.9 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 2.05 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.65 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 2 Cr

Week 2 Collection ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.65 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.4 Cr

Day 20 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.11 Cr rough data

Day 21 [3rd Wednesday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 76.26 Cr

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The ensemble features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Penned by Benyamin and helmed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was overseen by Sunil K. S., edited by A. Sreekar Prasad, and the musical score was crafted by A. R. Rahman. The production was supervised by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams, working under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.