Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: Prithviraj's Film Sets Record, Fastest Malayalam Movie To Hit ₹50 Cr

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This international co-production involves companies from both India and the United States. "Aadujeevitham" hit theatres on March 28, 2024, and promises a gripping cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, inspired by real events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer compelled into slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film underwent a prolonged development phase starting in 2009, with Blessy expressing interest in adapting Aadujeevitham after discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast during the same year, and in 2009, Blessy initiated negotiations with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial constraints hindered significant progress. Blessy devoted years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed the film's original score and songs.

Filming occurred in stages from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning six schedules across the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, supplemented by scenes shot in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day ordeal in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020, trapped by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Eventually, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Initially, Suriya was chosen and approached for the character of Najeeb, and Blessy had discussions with him regarding the role. However, due to his busy schedule and prior commitments, he opted out. Subsequently, Prithviraj agreed to take on the role while he was filming on the sets of Pokkiri Raja (2010) in 2008.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) Worldwide Box Office Collection

In a remarkable feat for Malayalam cinema, "Aadujeevitham" has swiftly ascended to the prestigious ₹50 crore club of Mollywood from Sunday's morning advance sales, as reported by industry tracker ForumKeralam. With a worldwide gross of approximately ₹49 crore in just three days and Sunday's advance sales exceeding ₹8 crore, the movie's success is undeniable. This remarkable achievement underscores the widespread appeal and success of "Aadujeevitham" within a short span of time, cementing its position as a blockbuster in the industry.

According to film industry tracker AB George, "Aadujeevitham" has rapidly secured its place in the fastest ₹50 crore club of Mollywood, achieving this milestone in just four days. This places it alongside other acclaimed titles such as "Lucifer," which also achieved this feat in 4 days. Additionally, "Kurup" joined the ₹50 crore club in 5 days, including premieres. Following closely behind, "Bheeshma Parvam" took 6 days to reach the milestone, while "2018" and "Manjummel Boys" accomplished this in 7 days.

With the film's current momentum, industry analysts predict that "Aadujeevitham" is poised to surpass the ₹60 crore mark soon, further solidifying its position as one of the most successful films in Malayalam cinema history.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.