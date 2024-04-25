Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 29 Prediction: Strong Overall Performance Amidst Recent Decline

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a collaboration between Indian and American production houses. The film premiered in theatres on March 28, 2024, providing viewers with a captivating and immersive cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a film adaptation of Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel, inspired by true events. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who is forced into slavery as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The journey of the film began in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast as the lead that same year, and Blessy began working on the screenplay with input from Benyamin. However, financial challenges delayed the project's progress. Blessy spent several years seeking a producer and eventually found one in 2015, enabling the project to move forward. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as producers, and A. R. Rahman was brought on board to compose the film's original music and songs.

