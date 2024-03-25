Aadujeevitham First Review: Prithviraj's Performance And AR Rahman's BGM Shine In Blessy's Stellar Movie

Aadujeevitham First Review: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a forthcoming Malayalam survival drama film penned, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This international co-production involves companies from both India and the United States. Scheduled for release on March 28, 2024, Aadujeevitham promises a gripping cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is a cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, inspired by real events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer compelled into slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film underwent a prolonged development phase starting in 2009, with Blessy expressing interest in adapting Aadujeevitham after discovering the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast during the same year, and in 2009, Blessy initiated negotiations with Benyamin and commenced work on the screenplay. However, financial constraints hindered significant progress. Blessy devoted years to securing a producer, achieving success in 2015, which propelled the project forward. Joining as producers were Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, alongside Blessy himself. A. R. Rahman contributed the film's original score and songs.

Filming occurred in stages from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning six schedules across the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, supplemented by scenes shot in Kerala, India. The crew faced a 70-day ordeal in the Jordanian desert from March to May 2020, trapped by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Eventually, they were repatriated to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission evacuation program. Filming wrapped up on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) First Review

Journalist and PRO Suresh recently shared his thoughts on the movie "Aadujeevitham" (The Goat Life), praising it as a gem of a film. In his review, he commended actor Prithviraj for his remarkable portrayal of the real-life character Najeem, applauding his dedication and hard work. Suresh also lauded A R Rahman for his exceptional background score, which added depth and emotion to the movie. Director Blessy was credited for his adept storytelling, effectively bringing this true story to the screen. Additionally, the breathtaking visuals captured by the Director of Photography were described as unparalleled, making "The Goat Life" a must-watch cinematic experience.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu, Najeeb's wife, Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother, KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.