Aadujeevitham Kerala Box Office Collection: Prithviraj's Movie Hits ₹75 Crores, Joins Pulimurugan & 2018

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a joint effort between Indian and American production companies. The film debuted in theatres on March 28, 2024, offering audiences a captivating and immersive cinematic journey.

"Aadujeevitham" is based on Benyamin's renowned 2008 Malayalam novel, which draws from real-life events. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker trapped in slavery as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey started in 2009 when Blessy chose to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast in the lead role that same year, and Blessy collaborated with Benyamin on the screenplay. However, financial obstacles delayed the project. Blessy spent several years searching for a producer and eventually secured one in 2015, allowing the project to advance. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers, while A. R. Rahman was recruited to compose the film's original music and songs.

