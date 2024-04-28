Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Movie

Aadujeevitham OTT Release: "Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a Malayalam survival drama film that was written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. This project is a collaboration between Indian and American production companies. The film premiered in theatres on March 28, 2024, providing viewers with an engaging and immersive cinematic experience.

"Aadujeevitham" is adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel, which is inspired by true events. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who finds himself enslaved as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

The journey of the film began in 2009 when Blessy decided to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. Prithviraj was cast in the lead role that year, and Blessy worked with Benyamin on the screenplay. However, financial hurdles slowed down the project. Blessy spent several years looking for a producer and finally found one in 2015, enabling the project to move forward. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams came on board as producers, while A. R. Rahman was enlisted to compose the film's original score and songs.

