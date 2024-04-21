Aadujeevitham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Prithviraj-Blessy's Movie Enters ₹ 150 Crore Club In 25 Days

Aadujeevitham Enters ₹ 150 Crore Club In 25 Days: The Malayalam survival drama "Aadujeevitham," directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has achieved a major milestone by entering the prestigious 150 crore club. The film accomplished this feat in just 25 days, a remarkable performance at the global box office.

Prithviraj announced the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the film's success. "#TheGoatLife is conquering new heights! Making waves across the world. Grateful for your unwavering love and support!" the actor wrote.

"Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)" is a joint production between Indian and American companies. The film debuted in theatres on March 28, 2024, offering audiences an engaging cinematic journey.

Based on Benyamin's highly praised 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, "Aadujeevitham" stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who becomes trapped in servitude as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

The film's journey started in 2009, when Blessy was inspired to adapt "Aadujeevitham" after reading the novel in 2008. That same year, Prithviraj was cast, and conversations with Benyamin resulted in the screenplay's development by 2009. However, progress was delayed due to financial challenges. Blessy spent years searching for a producer and finally succeeded in 2015, which allowed the project to move forward. Blessy was joined by producers Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams, and A. R. Rahman was recruited to compose the film's original score and songs.

The film was shot in six phases from March 2018 to July 2022, spanning locations in the deserts of Wadi Rum in Jordan, the Sahara in Algeria, and Kerala, India. Production encountered a 70-day delay in the Jordanian desert between March and May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The crew was eventually evacuated back to India through the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. Filming concluded on July 14, 2022.

Aadujeevitham Cast And Crew

The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as his wife Sainu, and Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri. Other notable cast members are Shobha Mohan as Ummah, Najeeb's mother; KR Gokul as Hakeem; Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel; Rik Aby as Jasser; and Nazer Karutheni as Kunjikka.

Written by Benyamin and directed by Blessy, the film's cinematography was overseen by Sunil K. S., with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and a musical score composed by A. R. Rahman. The production was headed by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media.