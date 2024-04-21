Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie To Maintain Strong Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, and Sushin Shyam provided the musical scores. The movie was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

In March 2023, "Aavesham" was announced with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor, playing a gangster based in Bangalore. The film serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the movie was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming took place primarily in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

Advertisement