Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Set For Another Strong Day

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy helmed by director Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. The film hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as director and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

