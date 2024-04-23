Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Poised For Continued Success

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars as the lead character, with performances by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam created the musical score. The movie was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the announcement for the film "Aavesham" was made, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil playing the main role of a Bangalore-based gangster. This movie is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming occurred in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

