Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Steady Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with supporting roles from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the soundtrack. The film premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil portraying a Bangalore-based gangster as the lead role. This movie is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." The film was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The main filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

