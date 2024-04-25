Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film To Maintain Steady Run

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film helmed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The lead role is portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, with notable performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, and the music was composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie made its theatrical debut on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil in the leading role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut project, "Romancham." It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary shooting occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students travel to Bangalore to pursue engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves at odds with older students. As they seek revenge, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. This encounter with Ranga sets off a series of events that drive the narrative forward.

Advertisement