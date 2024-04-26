Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Steady Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with standout performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. The film was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was revealed, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil taking the lead role as a gangster in Bangalore. The movie acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's directorial debut, "Romancham." It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The principal photography took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students move to Bangalore to study engineering, but they soon clash with senior students. In their quest for vengeance, they seek assistance from Ranga, a notable local underworld figure. Their interaction with Ranga triggers a chain of events that propels the story.

Advertisement