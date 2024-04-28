Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 18 Prediction: Fahadh's Film Maintains Strong Performance In Third Weekend

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil takes the lead role, supported by exceptional performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Sushin Shyam created the musical score. The film was released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the movie "Aavesham" was announced with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring as a gangster in Bangalore. The film serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students relocate to Bangalore to pursue engineering studies, but they quickly find themselves in conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they turn to Ranga, a prominent local underworld figure, for help. Their involvement with Ranga sets off a series of events that drive the plot forward.

