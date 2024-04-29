Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Film Shows Strong Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil plays the main character, with standout performances from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, and Sushin Shyam composed the music. The movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, it was announced that the movie "Aavesham" would be directed by Jithu Madhavan and star Fahadh Faasil as a gangster in Bangalore. This film acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's first film, "Romancham." It is co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, and distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The filming took place in Bengaluru and was completed in November 2023.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three young students move to Bangalore to study engineering but soon find themselves clashing with senior students. To get back at them, they seek the assistance of Ranga, a well-known local underworld figure. This alliance with Ranga triggers a chain of events that propels the story forward.

