Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Set To Maintain Strong Performance

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Aavesham was announced in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil starring in the titular role as a gangster based in Bangalore. The movie is intended as a spin-off of Jithu Madhavan's debut film, Romancham. Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it will be released under their respective banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

