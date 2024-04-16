Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Continues To Dominate

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction:"Aavesham" stands out as a Malayalam action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. It's a collaborative effort, co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the protagonist's shoes, accompanied by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam handled the music. "Aavesham" released in theaters on April 11, 2024.

The announcement for "Aavesham" came in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan at the helm and Fahadh Faasil set to portray the lead character, a Bangalore-based gangster. This film serves as a spin-off from Madhavan's debut, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it is distributed under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively occurred in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

