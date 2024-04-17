Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Set To Maintain Strong Momentum

Aavesham Box Office Collection Prediction: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. This movie was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil leads the cast, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, with musical scores by Sushin Shyam. "Aavesham" hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

The announcement of "Aavesham" took place in March 2023, with Jithu Madhavan directing and Fahadh Faasil assuming the role of the protagonist, a gangster based in Bangalore. This movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, it is distributed under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Filming extensively took place in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

