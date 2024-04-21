Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Nears ₹100 Crore Mark! Witnesses Surge On Second Weekend

Aavesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir oversaw the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the musical scores. The film hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

In March 2023, "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, portraying a gangster based in Bangalore. The film is a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's first project, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The filming mainly occurred in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

Advertisement