Aavesham Box Office Collection: Fahadh's Film Hits ₹100 Crore Club! Discover Other Malayalam Films In The Club

Aavesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the musical score. The movie debuted in theatres on April 11, 2024.

Advertisement

In March 2023, the announcement was made for the film "Aavesham," with Jithu Madhavan as the director and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role of a Bangalore-based gangster. This movie serves as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the movie was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The principal photography occurred in Bengaluru and wrapped up in November 2023.

Advertisement