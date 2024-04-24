Aavesham OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Movie Online

Aavesham OTT Release: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. The film features Fahadh Faasil in the main role, with support from Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Sameer Thahir was in charge of cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the film's soundtrack. The movie premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

In March 2023, the film "Aavesham" was announced, with Jithu Madhavan set to direct and Fahadh Faasil cast as a Bangalore-based gangster in the lead role. The movie acts as a spin-off from Jithu Madhavan's debut film, "Romancham." Co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film was distributed by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The primary filming took place in Bengaluru and concluded in November 2023.

