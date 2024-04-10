Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, And Jai Ganesh In Trouble: PVR INOX Kerala Ban New Malayalam Releases

PVR INOX Kerala Screens Ban New Malayalam Releases: In a surprising turn of events, PVR INOX Kerala Screens has declared a ban on tomorrow's highly anticipated Malayalam releases, dealing a significant blow to the films set to hit the silver screen. Among the affected titles are "Aavesham," "Varshangalkku Shesham," and "Jai Ganesh," which now face an unforeseen hurdle in their theatrical run. This move stems from a contentious content sharing dispute with the producers' association, exacerbating the already challenging landscape for new releases. Already, the new releases are experiencing trouble securing screens because the previously released "Aadujeevitham" is running successfully, and many theatres are planning to continue its run.

Advertisement

The ban will affect a total of 39 screens across prominent locations like PVR Lulu Ernakulam (8 screens), PVR Forum Mall Ernakulam (9 screens), PVR Oberon Mall Ernakulam (4 screens), INOX Shobha City Thrissur (5 screens), PVR Lulu Trivandrum (11 screens), and PVR Kripa Trivandrum (2 screens). This ban poses a significant obstacle to the box office performance of the new Malayalam releases.

Advertisement