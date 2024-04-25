Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Worldwide Box Office Collection: Fahadh Faasil's Film Dominates

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action-comedy movie directed by Jithu Madhavan. It was co-produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed. Fahadh Faasil stars in the lead role, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. Sameer Thahir managed the cinematography, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. "Aavesham" premiered in theatres on April 11, 2024.

On the other hand, "Varshangalkku Shesham" is a Malayalam period comedy-drama film that debuted in theatres on April 11. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie features a cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. Amrit Ramnath, in his debut, composed the original songs and background score for the film. "Varshangalkku Shesham" was produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers travel to Bangalore to study engineering but end up embroiled in a conflict with senior students. Seeking revenge, they seek assistance from a local gangster named Ranga. Their involvement with Ranga shapes the course of the story that follows.

