Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: Opening Day Gross Revealed!

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection: "Aavesham" is a Malayalam action comedy film helmed by director Jithu Madhavan. Jointly produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahad Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed, the film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, supported by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varshangalkku Shesham, which was also released in theatres on April 11, is a Malayalam-language period comedy-drama film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph. The film's original songs and background score were composed by debutant Amrit Ramnath. Varshangalkku Shesham was produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas and

Advertisement

Aavesham Synopsis

Three teenagers journey to Bangalore to pursue their engineering education, only to find themselves entangled in a feud with senior students. Driven by a desire for vengeance, they turn to a local gangster known as Ranga for help. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the remainder of the narrative.

Varshangalkku Shesham Premise

In the 1970s and 1980s, fired by dreams of cinematic stardom, two young men, Venu and Murali, set out from their Kerala hometown for Kodambakkam, Madras, the then beating heart of the South Indian film industry.

Advertisement

Aavesham vs. Varshangalkku Shesham Day 1 Box Office Collection

Film industry tracker Friday Matinee has reported the All India Day 1 gross for two highly anticipated films. "Aavesham" secured an impressive ₹4.25 crore on its opening day, indicating a strong start at the box office. Meanwhile, "Varshangalkku Shesham" followed closely behind, earning ₹3.62 crore on its debut day. These figures reflect the audience's keen interest in both films and suggest a promising trajectory for their theatrical run.

Advertisement

Aavesham Cast And Crew

The cast of Aavesham features Fahadh Faasil in the role of Ranga, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Directed and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film was produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, and Fahadh Faasil under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Cinematography was handled by Sameer Thahir, while Vivek Harsha took charge of editing. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam. A & A Release is distributing the movie.

Advertisement

Varshangalkku Shesham Cast And Crew

The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Murali, Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The supporting cast includes Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Shaan Rahman, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Y. G. Mahendran, Neeta Pillai, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Aswath Lal, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal, Nandu Poduval, Harikrishnan, Darshana Sudharshan, Anjali Nair, Sreeram Ramachandran, Krishnachandran, Biju Sopanam, Reshma Sebastian, Fahim Safar, Parvathy R. Krishna, TSR Sreenivasan, A. R. Raja Ganesh, Pollachi Raja, and Visakh Subramaniam.

Advertisement

The movie was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. The cinematography was handled by Viswajith Odukkathil, and the movie was edited by Ranjan Abraham. The music was composed by Amrit Ramnath. The movie was produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.