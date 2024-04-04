Actress Iswarya Menon Trolled On Social Media Over Pet Dog's 'Caste Surname' Offends Netizens

Iswarya Menon Faces Backlash Over Pet's Surname: Actress Iswarya Menon found herself amidst a social media storm recently after sharing a picture of herself cuddling her pet dog on Instagram.

The trouble began when netizens took offence to the use of her pet's surname, 'Menon,' which is typically associated with the upper caste in India. The caption of the photo, "Cuddling my baby girl @coffeemenon is all the therapy I need 💋," sparked controversy and led to a barrage of criticism directed at the actress.

