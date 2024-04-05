Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release Date And Platform: Watch Lukman And Chemban Vinod's Movie Soon!

Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release: "Anchakkallakokkan" is a movie directed by Ullas Chemban, featuring the talents of Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose. The eagerly awaited film, headlined by Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose, released in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

The film showcases both Chemban Vinod and Lukman Avaran in entirely new roles. Set in a small town, it follows the journey of a timid police constable, portrayed by Lukman, who must navigate his initial days on duty while facing a vengeful convict locked up in the station.

Advertisement