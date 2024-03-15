Anchakkallakokkan X Review: Lukman Avaran And Chemban Vinod Jose's Movie Promises Thrills And Intrigue

Anchakkallakokkan X Review: "Anchakkallakokkan" is a movie helmed by Ullas Chemban, featuring the talents of Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose. The eagerly awaited film, headlined by Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose, makes its theatrical debut today, March 15, 2024.

The film showcases both Chemban Vinod and Lukman Avaran in entirely new roles. Set in a small town, it follows the journey of a timid police constable, portrayed by Lukman, who must navigate his initial days on duty while facing a vengeful convict locked up in the station.

Anchakkallakokkan Cast And Crew

The ensemble of 'Anchakkallakokkan' comprises Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan R Achari, Sreejith Ravi, Megha Thomas, Merin Mary Philip, Merin Jose Potackel, and Senthil Krishna, each portraying pivotal characters.

'Anchakkallakokkan' was penned and directed by Ullas Chemban, with Arun Mohan serving as the director of photography and Rohit VS Variyath as the editor. Ashwath Swaminathan contributed as the colorist, while the musical score was composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. The art department was overseen by Ranjith Kotheri, costumes were designed by Arun Manohar, and makeup was skillfully executed by Suresh Plachimada. R. Rajasekhar and Billa Jagan handled the action sequences, with Arun PA serving as the sound designer and Kannan Ganpat in charge of sound mixing.

