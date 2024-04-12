Anju Kurian And Darshan's Alleged Marriage: Unveiling The Truth Behind The Viral Wedding Photos

Anju Kurian & Darshan's Alleged Marriage: Celebrity weddings have been all the rage lately, with stars tying the knot left and right, often surprising fans with their sudden nuptials. From long-time couples making it official to secret engagements, the entertainment world has been buzzing with romance.

In recent months, several high-profile couples have taken the plunge, including the likes of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, and Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe, all exchanging vows after periods of courtship.

