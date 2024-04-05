Baiju Santhosh's Daughter Aishwarya Ties The Knot With Rohit In A Grand Wedding Ceremony: Watch Video

Baiju Santhosh's Daughter Aishwarya Weds Rohit: In a heartwarming ceremony filled with joy and love, actor Baiju Santhosh's daughter, Aishwarya, recently exchanged vows with her beloved groom, Rohit. The wedding took place at the prestigious Trivandrum Club in Thiruvananthapuram, where the couple was surrounded by the warmth of family, friends, and esteemed celebrities from the industry.

The viral footage of Baiju proudly leading the groom and his family to the mandapam captured the essence of the beautiful union. Aishwarya, the daughter of Baiju and Ranjitha, radiated happiness as she embarked on this new chapter of her life alongside her loving husband and family. Baiju and Ranjitha's son, Loknath, added to the joyous occasion, completing the picture of familial bliss.

