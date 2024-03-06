Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Apsara Alby To Shafi Kollam; Here’s Potential Contestants List For Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Countdown Started: Malayali viewers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, fueling vibrant excitement for the next thrilling installment.

Preparations for the show are currently underway, with only 4 days remaining until the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. A countdown promo for the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has been released, featuring Mohanlal stating that there are only a few days left until the show begins.

A few days ago, in an unprecedented move in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam, host Mohanlal revealed the first contestants of the upcoming season prior to its official launch. Breaking tradition, the contestants were announced ahead of the opening episode. The introduced contestants are commoners: Resmin Bai, a physical education teacher and avid bike rider, and Nishana N, known for her passion for travel.

Fans Split On Commoner Selection!

Meanwhile, there are divided opinions among Bigg Boss fans regarding the selection of commoners. Some argue that the chosen individuals cannot be classified as commoners since they have a considerable following on social media and have previously garnered public attention. However, another section of fans contends that many audience members are unfamiliar with Resmin Bai and Nishana, thus qualifying them as commoners. Regardless, the selection of these two individuals has sparked widespread discussion.

The highly anticipated launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m., a moment eagerly awaited by fans. Following the premiere, the show will air at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional contestants will be exclusively revealed during the launch episode, adhering to the customary format.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Contestants Prediction List

As social media buzzes with rumours, speculation intensifies about potential contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Among the names making the rounds on various platforms are YouTuber Sijo Talks, Anchor Pooja Krishna, Jinto from Jinto Body Craft, Apsara Alby, Actress Sreerekha, Celebrity Makeup Artist Janmani, Aju Ajmal, Singer Kollam Shafi, Actor Kalabhavan Navas, Rider Girl Anisha Nair, Beauty Vlogger Jasmine Jafar, Yamuna Rani, Rishi Kumar, Sweety Bernad, Sharanya Anand, and Jaseela Parveen.

While the official announcement of the final contestants is eagerly awaited, reminiscing about the past season's triumphs fuels the excitement. Akhil Marar clinched victory in the last season, with Reneesha Rahiman and Junaiz VP following suit as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Sobha Viswanath and Shiju Abdul Rasheed secured their spots among the top five.