Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Former Contestant Jaanmoni Predicts Top 5 Contestants Of Mohanlal's Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: In the latest developments from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, celebrity makeup artist Jaanmoni, who represented the trans community on the reality show, has been evicted.

Known for her bold and direct approach, Jaanmoni quickly made a name for herself with her strong presence and candid statements. Despite facing a language barrier, she managed to communicate her thoughts effectively, gaining the attention and support of viewers.

However, Jaanmoni's journey in the Bigg Boss house took a turn when her gameplay changed midway. Her conflicts with fellow contestant Norah sparked widespread discussion both inside and outside the house, leading to some negative feedback from certain audiences. Despite these challenges, Jaanmoni remained a strong competitor throughout her time on the show.

Jaanmoni Predicts Top 5 Contestants

Upon her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Jaanmoni shared her thoughts on who she believes will make it to the top five in this season. In an interview with Asianet, she expressed her admiration for the contestants, stating, "The top five predictions are difficult because they are all great contestants. Jasmine and Gabri will be in the top five if they are not evicted. I want Rishi in the top 5 so badly. I doubt if there is anyone else who is as genuine as Rishi in the show. I want Sreerekha and Pooja to be in the top five."

Jaanmoni emphasised her faith in Rishi's potential to go far in the competition, calling him one of the most authentic contestants in the house. She also offered her candid opinions on other contestants, dubbing Jasmine as the show's "biggest drama queen" and criticising Arjun, Resmin, and Norah for being insincere.

Despite her exit, Jaanmoni's impact on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 will undoubtedly be remembered. Her direct and honest approach, as well as her commitment to representing the trans community, has left a lasting impression on viewers and fellow contestants alike. As the season progresses, fans will be watching closely to see how her predictions for the top five play out.