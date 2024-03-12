Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Mohanlal's Show Set For Wild Card Entry In First Week? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: The highly anticipated sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, one of the most prominent reality shows in the Malayalam entertainment industry, premiered grandly on March 10. Hosted by Mohanlal, this season features 19 contestants, including two commoners. Following the grand premiere, the first day of the show saw the season's inaugural nomination.

Advertisement

The show's regular schedule includes airing at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, viewers can catch the action online on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

The contestants for Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 have generated immense excitement among fans. The list includes prominent names such as Ansiba Hassan, Jinto Bodycraft, Yamuna Rani, Rishi S Kumar, Jasmin Jaffar, Sijo John, Sreethu Krishnan, Jaanmoni Das, Ratheesh Kumar, Sreerekha Rajagopal, Asi Rocky, Apsara Rathnakaran, Gabri Jose, Norah Muskan, Arjun Shyam, Suresh Menon, Saranya Anand, Reshmin Bai, and Nishana. Each participant brings their unique personality and background to the show, promising an engaging and thrilling season ahead.

Advertisement

Excitement Builds As Viewers Await Potential Wild Card Entry

The first nomination for elimination in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 occurred, with eight contestants included. One contestant was directly nominated by the power team through a collective decision. Rocky Asi was the nominee, with reasons explained by Gabri Jose and Nishana N, citing abusive remarks during a task and recognition as a strong contender. Additionally, Saranya Anand, Norah Muskan, Sijo John, Ansiba Hassan, Jinto Bodycraft, Ratheesh Kumar, and Suresh Menon were nominated via voting, with varying vote counts: Saranya Anand- 3, Norah Muskan- 5, Sijo John- 5, Ansiba Hassan- 5, Jinto Bodycraft- 6, Ratheesh Kumar- 6, and Suresh Menon- 6.

Advertisement

The audience now has the opportunity to vote for these eight contestants, amid speculation over potential evictions this weekend. While Bigg Boss typically avoids evictions in the first week, viewers anticipate potential changes in the sixth season. Netizens speculate that Suresh Menon faces a high chance of eviction, followed by Ansiba Hassan and Jinto Bodycraft, based on social media discussions. Furthermore, anticipation mounts for a possible wildcard entry this week, with netizens suggesting that if any contestant is evicted, there is a high chance for a wild card entry.

Advertisement