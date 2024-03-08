Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Saranya Anand Rumoured To Be Part Of The Mohanlal's Show!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Returns: Anticipation builds as Bigg Boss Malayalam prepares for its highly anticipated return to television screens. Amidst the excitement, rumours swirl regarding the potential contestants for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Preparations for the show are currently underway, with only 2 days remaining until the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Countdown promos for the launch of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 have been released, featuring Mohanlal.

Advertisement

A few days ago, in an unprecedented move in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam, host Mohanlal revealed the first contestants of the upcoming season prior to its official launch. Breaking tradition, the contestants were announced ahead of the opening episode. The introduced contestants are commoners: Resmin Bai, a physical education teacher and avid bike rider, and Nishana N, known for her passion for travel.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are divided opinions among Bigg Boss fans regarding the selection of commoners. Some argue that the chosen individuals cannot be classified as commoners since they have a considerable following on social media and have previously garnered public attention. However, another section of fans contends that many audience members are unfamiliar with Resmin Bai and Nishana, thus qualifying them as commoners. Regardless, the selection of these two individuals has sparked widespread discussion.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m., a moment eagerly awaited by fans. Following the premiere, the show will air at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional contestants will be exclusively revealed during the launch episode, adhering to the customary format.

Advertisement

Is Saranya Anand Joining Mohanlal's Show?

As social media buzzes with rumours, speculation escalates regarding potential contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. One frequently mentioned name across various platforms is that of Saranya Anand. Renowned for her portrayal of a villainous character in the TV serial "Kudumbavilakku" and in films such as "Achayans," "Thanaha," "Mamangam: History of the Brave," and "Aakashaganga II," Saranya Anand is a prominent Malayalam film and television actress. With widespread speculation, Saranya Anand's rumoured participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 continues to garner attention.

Advertisement

While the official announcement of the final contestants is eagerly awaited, reminiscing about the past season's triumphs fuels the excitement. Akhil Marar clinched victory in the last season, with Reneesha Rahiman and Junaiz VP following suit as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Sobha Viswanath and Shiju Abdul Rasheed secured their spots among the top five.