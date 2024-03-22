Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Results Update: Nishana, Resmin, And Suresh - Who Is In The Danger Zone?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Voting Trends: Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is synonymous with controversies, tiffs, and heated arguments, hosted by Mohanlal. The reality show continually surprises with intriguing twists, maintaining audience intrigue. Recently, Ratheesh Kumar faced the show's first elimination.

As the show nears the end of its second week, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination: Resmin Bai, Suresh Menon, Sijo John, Rishi S. Kumar, Asi Rocky, Norah Muskaan, Nishana, and Jinto. With a tough fight for survival ahead, voting trends indicate Rishi is leading with the most votes in his favour.

Who Is In The Danger Zone?

Interestingly, there are speculations about which contestants are currently in the danger zone. Notably, Nishana, Resmin, and Suresh occupy the bottom three positions. While Nishana has garnered 8% of the votes, Resmin is struggling with only 5%. However, it is Suresh who has received the fewest number of votes (3%) and is currently at risk. These developments have sparked rumours about Suresh's potential elimination from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6.

