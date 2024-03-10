Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Who Is Sreerekha? All You Need To Know About The Contestant Of Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Anticipation builds as Bigg Boss Malayalam has returned to the television screens.

The highly anticipated launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 aired on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m., a moment eagerly awaited by fans. Following the premiere, the show will air at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

A few days ago, in an unprecedented move in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam, host Mohanlal revealed the first contestants of the upcoming season prior to its official launch. Breaking tradition, the contestants were announced ahead of the opening episode. The introduced contestants are commoners: Resmin Bai, a physical education teacher and avid bike rider, and Nishana N, known for her passion for travel.

Meanwhile, there are divided opinions among Bigg Boss fans regarding the selection of commoners. Some argue that the chosen individuals cannot be classified as commoners since they have a considerable following on social media and have previously garnered public attention. However, another section of fans contends that many audience members are unfamiliar with Resmin Bai and Nishana, thus qualifying them as commoners. Regardless, the selection of these two individuals has sparked widespread discussion.

Sreerekha Joins Mohanlal's Show

The names in the contestant list of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 have excited fans, and one such name is Sreerekha. Sreerekha is an actress who works mainly in the Malayalam television and film industry. She is best known for her award-winning performance in the movie 'Veyil'. Sreerekha's love for dance and music has been apparent since her childhood. As she transitioned into her youth, she delved into acting, appearing in various TV serials such as 'Sriguruvayoorappan' and 'Minnu Ket,' while also taking on minor roles in films like 'Kazhcha' and 'War & Love'. Sreerekha's participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 is sure to garner attention.

