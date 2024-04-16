Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Gabri Decides To Quit The Show; Jasmine And Resmin Burst Into Tears

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is brimming with intense drama after the completion of a month. In Sunday's episode, Host Mohanlal raised questions about the confusion in Gabri and Jasmine's relationship for audience clarity and showed videos related to it, sparking heated discussions inside and outside the show.

After that, both Jasmine and Gabri displayed heightened emotions in the recent episode. Furthermore, yesterday, Bigg Boss provided psychological support to Jasmine, who was visibly distraught, and to Gabri, who remained silent and sombre.

Later, Gabri expressed his intention to leave the show. Speaking to Bigg Boss at night while looking at the camera, Gabri conveyed his feelings: "It's not something I wanted or expected. I feel like my mental strength is slipping away. I often feel overwhelmed and out of control. My body feels out of sync. I don't know what to do. I want to quit the show. I truly do. I don't think I'm prepared for the upcoming Bigg Boss journey. Please take action."

Later, Gabri and Jasmine were seen conversing. "I'm exhausted. Let's leave and find peace elsewhere. Whether it's a nomination or being called to the confession room, let them decide. If we keep insisting on leaving, the audience will eventually vote us out. Are you afraid to talk to me?" Jasmine asked. Gabri questioned why he would be afraid. Jasmine's response was "manipulation." Later, Jasmine and Resmin were also seen crying in the episode.

Family And Friends Rally Behind Gabri: A Call For Compassion Amidst Cyberbullying

In another development, Gabri's family and friends have taken to social media to voice their unwavering support to him. In a heartfelt note, they urge for compassion and understanding, emphasizing that beneath the game's facade lies a person with emotions and feelings. They condemn the rampant cyberbullying directed towards Gabri, highlighting the toxicity of hurtful comments and urging for an end to the hate. Acknowledging Gabri's skills as a contestant, they stress the detrimental impact of hateful rhetoric on his well-being, emphasizing the importance of empathy and humanity. Their plea resonates with a call for love and solidarity, urging for an end to the spread of negativity and the cultivation of a more compassionate online community.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in the Bigg Boss house, Afzal Ameer, Jasmine's former fiancé, took to Instagram to announce the end of their relationship. In a heartfelt post, Afzal accused Jasmine of betrayal and cited his mental anguish as the reason for ending their engagement. He expressed his disappointment at feeling neglected in Jasmine's life and lamented the strain the show had put on their relationship.

Afzal Ameer expressed his frustration with Jasmine Jaffar's portrayal of their relationship on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. He highlighted the harmful effects of reality TV on personal relationships and urged the media and viewers to respect his privacy, avoiding further intrusion into his life.