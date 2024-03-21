Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Has Jasmine Jaffer Quit The Show? Get The Latest Updates Inside!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: As the curtains draw close on the second week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, the intensity within the house seems to be escalating with each passing day.

Advertisement

Eighteen contestants stand amidst the chaos, forming alliances and sparking conflicts that capture the attention of viewers both inside and outside the house. However, amidst the plethora of personalities, two names consistently stand out: Jasmine Jaffer and Gabri Jose, whose actions have become subjects of discussion and controversy.

Advertisement

Within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, Jasmine and Gabri find themselves under the scrutiny of both their fellow contestants and the audience. Many perceive their interactions, particularly their purported romantic involvement, as a strategic ploy to garner votes rather than genuine affection. This perception has led to growing dissent among the other housemates, who view their unity as a disruptive force within the dynamics of the house.

Advertisement

Initially, Jasmine Jaffer enjoyed substantial support from the audience, while Gabri Jose showcased a promising performance in the early stages of the competition. However, as time progressed, their positions within the game seemingly dwindled, with criticisms from netizens highlighting their diminishing impact and questionable strategies.

Did Jasmine Quit the Show? Speculations Surrounding Jasmine's Departure

Speculations surrounding Jasmine's departure from the show have further fueled the intrigue surrounding her involvement. Reports suggest that personal issues may have led to her decision to leave, although conflicting information leaves fans uncertain about the truth behind her exit. Despite rumours of her departure, Jasmine's presence in promotional materials for upcoming episodes only serves to deepen the mystery surrounding her status in the competition.

Advertisement

Jasmine, Gabri, and Rocky Clash

Tensions within the house reached a boiling point, as seen from live streaming, where Jasmine and Gabri found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation with fellow contestant Rocky. Tensions within the house reached a boiling point, as seen from live streaming, where Jasmine and Gabri found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation with fellow contestant Rocky. The conflict arose from Gabri's accusations, claiming that Rocky had engaged in inappropriate behaviour by throwing a ball at women in a manner deemed unacceptable during a Bigg Boss challenge. The intensity escalated as verbal exchanges happened among all parties involved.

Advertisement

In the midst of the chaos, voices of reason emerged, attempting to quell the escalating conflict. Arjun's admonition to Jasmine, suggesting she should have avoided coming forward in the game if she feared getting hurt, and Sijo's claim that no other women had complained of mistreatment, offered another perspective to the argument.

Recognising the potential for further escalation, Big Boss intervened, summoning the feuding contestants to the confession room. There, they were reminded of the importance of maintaining sportsmanship and respect within the confines of the game. Despite the stern warnings issued by Bigg Boss, tensions persisted even after the trio exited the confession room, underscoring the deep-rooted animosity between them.

Advertisement

Rocky's role as a central antagonist to Jasmine and Gabri became evident as the conflict unfolded, with his persistent questioning of their alleged romantic entanglement adding fuel to the fire. However, amidst the chaos, Jasmine's once-strong position in the game appears to be faltering, with reports indicating a decline in audience support.