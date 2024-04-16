Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine's Fiancé Calls Off Relationship Amidst Drama Involving Gabri

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: The recent episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 have been buzzing with controversy surrounding the relationship dynamics between Jasmine Jaffar and Gabri Jose. Host Mohanlal stirred the pot during Sunday's episode by addressing the confusing nature of their relationship, sparking a heated debate among the housemates and viewers alike.

Jasmine Jaffar, a prominent contestant in the show, shed light on her connection with Gabri, claiming it to be more than just friendship. She asserted that while their bond goes beyond platonic, she is adamant about not crossing the line into romantic involvement. However, Gabri remained tight-lipped, offering no response to Jasmine's revelation.

