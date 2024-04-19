Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal's Show Boosted By Wild Card Entries, TRP Soars

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 TRP Soars:Bigg Boss Malayalam season six is making waves in the entertainment world with its soaring popularity. The reality show garnered a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 247 last week, outpacing the total GRP of the channel it airs on, further solidifying its widespread appeal among Malayalam TV audiences. The show is broadcast on Asianet and continues to captivate viewers with its engaging content and dramatic twists.

Wild Card Entries Shake Up Bigg Boss House, Revitalize Season 6

The current season has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of six new wild card entrants to the Bigg Boss house. These include Sai Krishna, known for his online persona as a secret agent, actor Abhishek Sreekumar, anchor Nandana, LGBTQ activist Abhishek Jayadeep, anchor Pooja Krishna, and DJ Sibin. Their arrival has injected fresh energy and dynamics into the show, elevating its entertainment value and viewer engagement.

