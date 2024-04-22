Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Pooja Krishna Quit Mohanlal's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is making a significant impact in the entertainment world with its rising popularity. Last week, the reality show achieved a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 247, surpassing the total GRP of its host channel and demonstrating its broad appeal among Malayalam TV audiences. Airing on Asianet, the show continues to captivate viewers with its compelling content and unexpected plot twists.

The current season has become more thrilling with the addition of six new wild card entries to the Bigg Boss house. The newcomers include Sai Krishna, recognized for his online persona as a secret agent; actor Abhishek Sreekumar; anchor Nandana; LGBTQ activist Abhishek Jayadeep; anchor Pooja Krishna; and DJ Sibin. Their presence has brought renewed energy and a fresh dynamic to the show, enhancing its entertainment value and viewer interest.

