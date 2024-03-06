Bramayugam OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Movie

Bramayugam OTT Release: "Bramayugam" is a Malayalam horror thriller film directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

The movie in black-and-white promises an enthralling cinematic experience, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, supported by Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. It hit theatres on February 15, 2024.

The initial glimpse of Mammootty in 'Bramayugam' was revealed on the actor's 72nd birthday, showcasing a haunting monochrome portrayal. On January 11, 2024, the creators unveiled a teaser for the film, spanning 2 minutes and 11 seconds. Subsequently, on February 10, 2024, the makers of 'Bramayugam' launched a black and white trailer at a prestigious event in Abu Dhabi, attended by Mammootty, while simultaneously releasing it online.

Mammootty's character's Name In "Bramayugam" Changed Before Release

Before the release of 'Bramayugam', the makers of the movie decided to modify the name of the main character portrayed by Mammootty in the film. Originally named Kunjumon Potti, the character will now go by the name Kudamon Potti. This change was prompted by a legal dispute initiated by the head of Punjamon Illam, a historic Brahmin household in Kottayam. They alleged that the film depicted their family and residence in a negative manner. Additionally, they requested the Censor Board revoke the film's certification. However, the Censor Board has confirmed that they have received and approved the application for the name change.

Bramayugam OTT Release Update

Bramayugam received praise from audiences and enjoyed a successful theatrical run. SonyLiv is the digital streaming partner for Bramayugam, with streaming scheduled to begin on March 15th, according to recent reports. Stay tuned for updates on its OTT release.

Bramayugam Cast And Crew

The cast comprises Mammootty portraying Kunjamon Poti, with Arjun Ashokan as Theevaan, alongside Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his mastery of the horror genre through 'Bhoothakaalam,' 'Bramayugam' is set to deliver thrills like never before. The film is jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios banners. Night Shift Studios specialises in producing spine-tingling horror thrillers, adding to the intrigue surrounding 'Bramayugam.'

After the release of director Rahul Sadasivan's previous film "Bhoothakaalam" (2022), producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra wasted no time in meeting him. Together with S. Sashikanth from YNOT Studios, they formed Night Shift Studios, a production house dedicated to horror films. Their inaugural project, "Bramayugam," marks their entry into the genre.

