Deepak Parambol And Aparna Das Tie The Knot At Guruvayur Temple! Check Out The Wedding Glimpses!

Aparna Das - Deepak Parambol Wedding: Actor Aparna Das, renowned for her standout role in last year's Dada, married Deepak Parambol, known for his performance in the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, on Wednesday. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony at Guruvayur Temple.

On Tuesday, Aparna posted photos from her Haldi ceremony on her social media. The images capture Aparna in a red and yellow half saree, reveling in the special occasion.

