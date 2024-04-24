Deepak Parambol And Aparna Das Tie The Knot At Guruvayur Temple! Check Out The Wedding Glimpses!


Aparna Das - Deepak Parambol Wedding: Actor Aparna Das, renowned for her standout role in last year's Dada, married Deepak Parambol, known for his performance in the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, on Wednesday. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony at Guruvayur Temple.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Aparna posted photos from her Haldi ceremony on her social media. The images capture Aparna in a red and yellow half saree, reveling in the special occasion.

Advertisement

MOREDEEPAK PARAMBOLNEWS
Topics: #deepak parambol #aparna das
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement