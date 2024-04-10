Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 12-Day Kerala Box Office Collection: Maintains Strong Momentum

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Box Office Collection: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire, helmed by director Adam Wingard, is an American monster film.

Produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, it serves as a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and marks the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. Additionally, it stands as the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise.

Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen feature in the film's cast. Hall, Henry, and Hottle reprise their roles from the previous installment. The storyline follows Kong as he encounters more of his species in the Hollow Earth. He must once again join forces with Godzilla to thwart their tyrannical leader and a formidable, frost-breathing Titan, who pose a threat to the surface world.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire 12-Day Kerala Box Office Collection

Amidst mixed reviews, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" continues to make waves at the Kerala box office, raking in an impressive ₹4.45 crore within the span of 12 days. Despite the varied critiques, the film has managed to capture the audience's attention, marking a significant achievement in its cinematic journey. With its noteworthy performance, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" asserts its dominance, showcasing the enduring appeal of the iconic monster mash-up.

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Cast And Crew

The ensemble cast of the movie boasts a lineup of talented actors, including Rebecca Hall portraying the role of Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Dan Stevens as Trapper. Kaylee Hottle shines as Jia, while Alex Ferns takes on the character of Mikael, and Fala Chen portrays the Iwi Queen. Rachel House, Ron Smyck, Chantelle Jamieson, Greg Hatton, Kevin Copeland, Tess Dobré, Tim Carroll, and Anthony Brandon Wong round out the cast in their respective roles.

Directed by Adam Wingard, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" features a screenplay crafted by Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, and Jeremy Slater. The story, penned by Terry Rossio, Adam Wingard, and Simon Barrett, draws inspiration from the iconic characters Godzilla and Mothra from Toho Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Brian Rogers, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Eric McLeod under the banner of Legendary Pictures. The cinematography is handled by Ben Seresin, with editing by Josh Schaeffer. Tom Holkenborg and Antonio Di Iorio contribute to the film's captivating musical score. Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience to audiences around the globe.