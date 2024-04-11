Jai Ganesh X Review: Unni Mukundan And Ranjith Sankar's Movie Promises To Be A Gripping Mystery Thriller

Jai Ganesh X Review: "Jai Ganesh" is a Malayalam mystery thriller movie written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol in pivotal roles. Notably, the movie was produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under their respective banners, Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond.

Greenlit in August 2023, filming for "Jai Ganesh" began in November 2023, with Ernakulam serving as the starting point. Featuring music by Sankar Sharma, cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, and editing by Sangeeth Prathap, the mystery thriller hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

