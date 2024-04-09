Malayalam Actor And Singer Sujith Raj Kochukunju Dies In Tragic Car Accident

Sujith Raj Kochukunju Passes Away: In a devastating turn of events, 32-year-old actor and singer Sujith Raj Kochukunju tragically lost his life in a car accident. The incident occurred in front of the Aluva-Paravoor Road Settlement School, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Following the accident on March 26, Sujith was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, but sadly succumbed to his injuries. The news of his untimely demise has left fans and colleagues in mourning.

Advertisement

Remembering Sujith: A Talented Performer's Journey from Dubai to Malayalam Cinema

Born and raised in Dubai, Sujith's journey into the world of Malayalam cinema was marked by dedication and passion. From a young age, he immersed himself in Carnatic vocals, Bharatnatyam dance, and various musical instruments, honing his craft with unwavering determination. His talent shone brightly at numerous youth festivals across the UAE, earning him widespread recognition.

Advertisement