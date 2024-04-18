Malayalam Screenwriter Of Kaliyattam And Karmayogi, Balram Mattannur, Passes Away

Balram Mattannur Passes Away: Renowned screenwriter and author Balram Mattannur, aged 62, passed away.

Hailing from Mattannur in Kannur district, Balram's literary journey began during his school days. He authored his debut novel, "Gramam," while studying in the ninth grade, which was later published in his twenties.

Balram Mattannur's Diverse Writing Legacy

Among his notable works, Balram scripted the acclaimed film "Kaliyattam," a cinematic adaptation of the renowned play "Othello," set against the backdrop of Theyyam. Directed by Jayaraj, the movie showcased Balram's deep understanding of Theyyam artistry, rooted in his childhood experiences.

Additionally, Balram's talent shone through in the screenplay and dialogues of "Karmayogi," directed by VK Prakash. This film, a reinterpretation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" in the Kerala context, highlighted his versatility as a writer.

His other screenplays include Samavakyam, Anyalokam, Pithavinum Puthranum Parishudhathmavinum, and in 2021, he wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the movie "Aquarium," helmed by T. Deepesh.

The books authored by him include "Muyal Gramam," "Ravi Bhaghavan," "Kattiloode Nattiloode" (Children's Literature), "Balan" (Memoirs), "Pavappetta Kadha," "Jeevitham Poonkaavanam" (Miscellaneous), "Anantham" (Experimental Work), and "Kashi" (Novel).

He is survived by his wife, K.N. Soumya, a native of Narath, and daughter, Gayathri Balram. His siblings are Jayaram, Shailaja, Bhargavaram, and Latheesh.

Balram Mattannur was battling illness for a long time. His cremation will take place today at 2 p.m. at the Kannur Pulluppi community crematorium.

Balram Mattannur's contributions to literature and cinema have left an indelible mark, enriching both art forms with his creativity and insight.