Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Surpasses '2018' Record, Is All-Time Highest Grosser?

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to industry reports from film industry trackers Friday Matinee and ForumKeralam, "Manjummel Boys" is making waves in the world of Malayalam cinema. Friday Matinee reveals that the film has amassed a staggering 173 crores+ in worldwide gross collections, indicating a strong potential to surpass the lifetime gross of 175.1 crores set by the previous record holder, "2018: Everyone is a Hero."

Meanwhile, ForumKeralam reports that "Manjummel Boys" has already claimed the title of the new all-time highest grosser in Malayalam, surpassing the mighty "2018," based on today's advance sales figures. ForumKeralam also expressed that this achievement, accomplished solely in one version of the film, is certainly the cherry on top of the cake.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

