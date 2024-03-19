Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection UAE: Soubin's Film Emerges As A Sensational Blockbuster In Gulf Region

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection UAE

According to film industry tracker Forum Reelz, "Manjummel Boys" continues its remarkable performance at the United Arab Emirates box office. In its fourth weekend, the film garnered 16,464 admissions, bringing the total admissions to an impressive 272,310. Moreover, the film has achieved a cumulative gross of $2.98 million (approximately ₹24.7 crore). Described as a sensational blockbuster by critics and audiences alike, "Manjummel Boys" has undoubtedly made its mark in the box office, showcasing its enduring popularity and widespread acclaim.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.