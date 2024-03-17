Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin's Movie Poised To Surpass ₹61 Cr Today To Be In Top League

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection

According to the film industry tracker Friday Matinee, by the end of the day, 'Manjummel Boys' is expected to collect approximately ₹61 crores from Kerala alone, securing its position as the sixth-highest grosser in the Kerala Box Office. With this impressive performance, it's anticipated to climb to the fifth position soon. Moreover, there are strong chances for it to vie for the fourth spot by the end of its theatrical run, showcasing its remarkable box office performance and potential for further growth. Currently, the top five highest-grossing films in Kerala stand as follows: '2018' - ₹89.40 Cr, Pulimurugan - ₹78.50 Cr, Baahubali2 - ₹73 Cr, KGFChapter2 - ₹68.50 Cr, and Lucifer - ₹63 Cr.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.