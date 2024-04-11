Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch SuperHit Survival Drama Film

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform

Get ready for a cinematic treat as "Manjummel Boys" gears up for its OTT release on May 3rd, exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. This highly anticipated film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wider audience base can enjoy its captivating storyline and stellar performances. "Manjummel Boys" promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience that transcends language barriers. Don't miss the chance to catch this exciting release and immerse yourself in the world of "Manjummel Boys" from the comfort of your home, starting May 3rd, only on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.